|
|
Paul E. Winthrop
Paul A. Winthrop, 70, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on February 11, 2019. Paul was born in Newport, RI to the late Frank Winthrop and Dorothy (Cawley) Winthrop. Paul was married to Loraine (Silvia) Winthrop for 44 years.
After graduating from Rogers High School in 1966, Paul was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam from 1968-1970 with the 3rd Div. Squadron, 5th Cavalry B Troop, where he received the National Defense Service medal, 3 Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star & several other decorations, medals & badges. Known as Sgt. "Gypsy", Paul cherished his "Brothers in Arms" and valued the time spent with them during his many trips to the 3/5 Cav reunions held in various parts of the country.
Upon his return home, he began work with the RJ Cawley Construction Company during the time when Doris Duke established the Newport Restoration Foundation. After a few years, he decided to enroll at Johnson & Wales University graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor's degree in Business. Paul's career path took him to serious different companies and responsibilities, including work for Rooney, Plotkin and Willey, CPAs, and Avanti Corp. He found great success during his 16 years in the Newport School Department, retiring as Business Manager in 2002. After retiring, he had some of his best memories in his position as Polo's driver, his beloved canine companion.
Paul was very proud of his military service, and kept close ties to his company through the Black Knights Veterans Association. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #4487 in Middletown. He was an active member & supporter of several local organizations including The 3 Angels Fund, The Newport Sportsman Club, which he owned & operated for several years, The Viking Riders, and The Vasco Da Gama Portuguese Society.
Paul lived life to its fullest, especially during what he referred to as his "bonus days." Paul will be remembered for his fierce loyalty to family and close friends and his generosity. He was known as a "character" around town and will be remembered for his ability to engage others in "lively discussions."
Paul is survived by his beloved wife Loraine, his three children Kate Winthrop of Newport, Sara Kane and her husband Matt of Bristol, RI, and Frank Winthrop and his wife Rita of Newport, as well as two grandchildren Harper and Keegan Kane & his mother-in-law Emma Virgadamo of Newport. He also leaves his sisters Deborah Bulk and her husband Robert of Middletown and Mary Monis of Newport, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Francis "Sticks" Winthrop, and sisters Eileen Bulk, Ann Pine, and Jane Klassner.
Calling hours will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with a remembrance of life at 4 pm & a celebration of life for friends & family Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1-5pm @ Newport Sportsman's Club 110 Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840.
Memorial donations may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003 Middletown, RI 02842 or the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019