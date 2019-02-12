|
|
Paula L. (Borges) Luce
Middletown, R.I.
Paula Lee (Borges) Luce, age 73, passed away unexpectantly at home in Middletown, R.I. on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Born November 4, 1945 in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred L. Borges and Mary C. Mis.
Paula spent her early years in Fall River where she attended St. Mary's School and later Mount St. Mary's Academy. In 1954 she and her family moved to Portsmouth, R.I. She spent many enjoyable years there with her beloved dog Lassie often playing "down below" at the beach. She also developed a lifelong love of horses from riding her friend's horse.
After school, Paula's first job was at the Portsmouth Priory/Abbey. In 1965 she married Edwin Joseph Luce, Jr. Paula then spent the next 22 years raising her two sons. From 1988 until her retirement in 2015, Paula worked in the hotel industry as a housekeeper. Her final employer was Roger Williams University at the Baypoint Residence Hall where she worked for over 15 years.
Paula was a very sweet and friendly soul. She never cussed and was loved by all. Paula had a knack for dates and would always know everyone's birthdays and anniversaries. She always enjoyed visiting with her family.
Paula is survived by her two sons, Edward Alfred Luce and Stephen Paul Luce of Middletown, RI, and her grandchildren, Kyle Luce of Denver, CO, and Aimee Farrell of Ozark, MO. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Melies of Barrington, R.I. along with nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Paula was predeceased by her brother Alfred L. Borges, Jr.
A private celebration of life will be held in Paula's honor at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2019