Peter M. DiMarzo
Peter M. DiMarzo, of Middletown, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Newport Hospital. Born in Newport, on October 2, 1956, he is the son of the late Stephen and Nancy (Flint) DiMarzo. He grew up in Newport and worked at the Newport Public Works Department and Water Department over a 30 year career. Outside of work, Peter was a member of the New England Antiquities Research Association, and had a lifelong curiosity of meteorology and the weather, as well as astronomy and the universe. He was always a hard worker, and enjoyed time outside as a tree farmer where he was the steward of 150 acres in Maine.
Peter had a wonderful sense of humor and a cunning wit. He was generous in his spirit, always cherishing time with the older generation and loved animals.
He is survived by his son Peter G. DiMarzo and his fiancée Ashley of Tiverton, RI, his grandchildren Landen Mitchell and Scarlett Rose DiMarzo, his former wife and steadfast friend Carolyn Hiscox of Tiverton, and devoted brothers Stephen DiMarzo of Rochester, MA, Ralph DiMarzo of Newport, Michael DiMarzo of Erie, PA, Robert DiMarzo of Middletown, and Jeff DiMarzo of Middletown, and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2019