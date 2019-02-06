|
|
RAELENE REAGAN SVEJDA
Raelene Reagan Svejda, 80, of Concord, CA, passed away peacefully the night of Thursday, January 24, 2019.
Born on February 9, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska, her family moved around before settling in Newport, Rhode Island. There she graduated from Rogers High School, and shortly after married her beloved Leroy Reagan at age 17. Together they had four sons: Michael, Randall, Patrick, and Sean, before Lee sadly passed away from cancer.
After a short marriage that brought her to California, Raelene became a certified medical assistant–a considerable accomplishment at that time–and spent 26 years of her career with Dr. Bernard Saracher, family practitioner.
Raelene met the final love of her life, Thomas Svedja in Concord, CA and married him in May of 1998. Throughout their 20 year marriage, they enjoyed the arts, going to movies, and traveled frequently, but ultimately adored spending time with her children and grandchildren, who will lovingly remember her for her deep love of purple, butterflies, and glamour.
Raelene is survived by her husband Tom, her five sons Michael, Randall, Patrick, Sean, and Erik, her daughter Tanya, 15 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services will be celebrated on her birthday, Saturday, February 9, at 11am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church (324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI). In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for donations in her name to the Bruns House Hospice Center (2849 Miranda Ave, Alamo, CA).
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019