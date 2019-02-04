Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mulherin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Mulherin


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Mulherin Obituary
Richard Mulherin
Richard A. Mulherin, 73, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Newport with his loving daughter by his side
Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Elwyne and Edith (Robinson) Mulherin.
Mr. Mulherin worked for Raytheon as a master electrician for 41 years. He loved going to car shows and enjoyed NASCAR.
He leaves his daughter Michele Mathews and her husband Brad of Middletown. He was proud and loved his only grandson Jacob Mathews of San Diego, CA.
Richard was the brother of the late James Mulherin.
All funeral services will be private.
Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries