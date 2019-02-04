|
|
Richard Mulherin
Richard A. Mulherin, 73, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Newport with his loving daughter by his side
Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Elwyne and Edith (Robinson) Mulherin.
Mr. Mulherin worked for Raytheon as a master electrician for 41 years. He loved going to car shows and enjoyed NASCAR.
He leaves his daughter Michele Mathews and her husband Brad of Middletown. He was proud and loved his only grandson Jacob Mathews of San Diego, CA.
Richard was the brother of the late James Mulherin.
All funeral services will be private.
Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019