Richard W. Flood
76, of Dartmouth formerly of Portsmouth, RI died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Brookdale Dartmouth Village. He was husband of the late Carol J. (Hanson) Flood.
Mr. Flood was born in New Bedford, son of the late William and Irene (Hecner) Flood. He served in the United States Coast Guard. Prior to retirement, he was a quality control engineer for General Electric. Mr. Flood was a Communicant of St. Barnabus Church, Portsmouth. He was a member of the AARP Local 207 and the Portsmouth Senior Center.
Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M.
Visitation will be Wednesday, prior to the Mass, at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport from 8:30-9:30 A.M.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019