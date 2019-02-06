|
William J. Harrington
William J. Harrington, 68, a longtime resident of Glendale AZ, passed away on January 29, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was the son of the late Atty. John J. Harrington and the late Mary A. Harrington of Portsmouth RI. A 1968 graduate of Portsmouth High School, Bill received a BA from Boston University and a Master of Arts degree from Salve Regina University. Bill spent most of his professional life as a teacher and an administrator in social services and ended his career as a schoolteacher in Maricopa County. He was deeply religious and often travelled the world to holy sites, pursuing his interests in faith and culture. He prided himself on having met two Popes.
He was a devoted husband to the late Stephanie B. Harrington and a loving brother to his siblings, John J. Harrington of Medfield, MA, James K. Harrington of Pittsburgh, PA and Atty. Robert K. Harrington of Portsmouth, RI, and to his twin sister, Dr. Mary Angela von der Lippe of Portsmouth, RI, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Deeply saddened by his death, his loved ones will always remember Bill for his mind of mischief, his kind heart and his devotion to family and friends.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Ryan House, Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ or to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, in Portsmouth RI.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00am, at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church in Portsmouth, RI followed by a gravesite service at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fall River, MA.
Condolences and additional information available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
