William L. Rose
Mr. William Rose, 71, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 31, 2019 after a short illness.
Billy was born in Newport, RI to Nathaniel Rose and Doris Greene and worked for several years as a young man at the Boys and Girls Club of Newport, along with several of his siblings. He began to explore the world and moved to New York City and then to Europe for several years. Upon his return to Newport, Billy was well known and loved as the Maitre'D at the Clark Cooke House for the last 30 years, as well as stints as a waiter and host at several other area restaurants. Billy was a fabulous cook, and enjoyed preparing parties for family and friends.
William is survived by his siblings, Eddie Merritt, Anita Gordon, and Ronald Rose, all of Newport, and Marie Rose and Nadine Rodrigues of Florida. He was preceded in death by his brothers Glen Rose and Nathaniel Rose, and sisters Tina Rose and Denise Merritt.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
