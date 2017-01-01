National Spotlight - Slideshow
Kent Damon
Matt Damon's father…
View All National Spotlight ›
Dolly F. Ross (Memoriam) In Loving Memory of Dolly F. Ross who passed away on December 25, 2016.
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Marianne Rzeszotarski (Memoriam) In memory of Marianne "Birdie" Rzeszotarski.
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
Quiz: Archie Bunker vs. Ralph Kramden Can you tell these two classic cranks apart? We’ll give you a quote and you decide who said it: Ralph Kramden on "The Honeymooners" or Archie Bunker on "All in the Family"? Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Latest Obituaries
This Week - 202 Total
Adams, Robert D.*
Aiken, John Tyler*
Aldrich, Elizabeth V. (Memoriam)
Alvey, Reverend William "Bill"*
Anderson Cheeks, Dorothy Eleanor (Ross) (Memoriam)
Araps, Edith A. (Cruickshank)*
Arcaro, Shirley Jean (Memoriam)
Austin, Christine Ann (Palfy)*
Balazic, Joseph P. (Memoriam)
Batykefer, George W.*
Blaha, Paul R.*
Blewett, Gordon "Don" (Memoriam)
Recent Condolences for
McCroskey, Bryon Dane* 4 entries
Konchan, John R.* 6 entries
Kelly, Doris Rutti (Reynolds)* 2 entries
Castania, Ursula Walburga (Memoriam) 13 entries
Laskowski Jr., John W.* 5 entries
Pultorak, David L.* 3 entries
Silbaugh, Janet S.* 1 entry
Peterson (nee Barber), Abbie Lou* 8 entries
Recent Activity By Funeral Home
Jeff Monreal Funeral Home Elliott, James P.*
Auble Funeral Home Walsh, Beth J.*
Walker Funeral Home Oplinger, Eric D.*
Monreal Funeral Home Kozitko, Frances (Wayda)*Collins, Joan*Nagy, Louis Paul*
Best Funeral Home Campbell, William L.*
Mountain View Memorial Gardens Austin, Christine Ann (Palfy)*
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home DeLembo, Barbara A.*Peterson (nee Barber), Abbie Lou*
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home Konchan, John R.*Karabinus, Alice A.*Ziegler, Irene (Seuffert)*
Past Month
Beckwith, Gail P. (Memoriam)
Brown, Nancy Mary (Memoriam)
DiNardo, Betty*
Durkalski, Frank M.*
Eisele, Willa Lou (Arnos) (Memoriam)
Freitag, William R.*
Heising, Mayjane (Legge) (Memoriam)
Hynds, Lena (Memoriam)
Jones, Lawrence C. (Memoriam)
Kolesar, Katherine J. "Kathy" (Hooberry) (Memoriam)
Kostelec, Pete (Memoriam)
Lacny, Patricia Ann (Memoriam)
Legan, John P. (Memoriam)
Penca, Mary*
Ross, Anna M. (Cowan) (Memoriam)
Seaman, Edith M. (Memoriam)
Tozzi, Norman J. (Memoriam)
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories