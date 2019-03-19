Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander "Fuzzy" Filohoski.

ATLAS - Alexander "Fuzzy" Filohoski, 96, of 451 W. Saylor St., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Wilburton on Oct. 8, 1922, a son of the late Alexander Filohoski and Sophie Burcheski.

On March 19, 1944, he married Orelia "Babe" Sabella in St. Peter's Church, Mount Carmel.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and served during World War II as a military policeman. Alexander received a Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with five Bronze Stars; he was honorably discharged in 1945.

Alexander was a member of Divine Redeemer Church and a life member of the Atlas Legion and Atlas Fire Co.

He coached Atlas Little League and Teener League baseball.

Alexander enjoyed playing baseball, bowling and was a great storyteller. He liked to watch Phillies baseball and New York Giants football.

"Fuzzy," as he was known by everyone, was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He loved spending time with his grandson, Scott (who is now deceased). They went everywhere together. Scott helped his grandfather coach Teener League Baseball. Alexander loved to spend time with all his players. He also loved to spend time with his great-grandson, Sevren, who was his pride and joy.

In addition to his wife, Alexander is survived by a sister, Joanne Wagner, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Sandra Kostenbauder and her husband, Paul, of Aristes; two granddaughters, Tracie Templin, of Kulpmont, and Kimberly Yanchowsky, of Old Forge; a grandson, Joseph Yanchowsky, of Old Forge; a great-grandson, Sevren Templin, of Kulpmont; two great-granddaughters, Aurelia Jean Yanchowsky and Ashley Slack, of Old Forge; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Yanchowsky; a grandson, Scott Kostenbauder; three brothers, Matthew, Fabian and Joseph; and four sisters, Bernadine, Theresa, Dolores and Jeanette.

###

FILOHOSKI - Alexander Filohoski, 96, of 451 W. Saylor St., Atlas. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday at Divine Redeemer Church, 30 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will be in Aristes Cemetery. C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc. is in care of arrangements, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.