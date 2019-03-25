Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Jo Hager.

ELYSBURG - Amy Jo Hager, 47, of 254 E. Center St., passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Shamokin on March 26, 1971, she was a daughter of Gene and Peggy (Shinski) Brokus.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1989, and went on to study at Lock Haven University where she earned her bachelor's degree in teaching.

She was married July 11, 1998, in Mother Cabiini Church, Shamokin, to Christopher Hager, who survives.

Amy Jo was employed at the Mount Carmel Area School District, where she was a Kindergarten teacher.

She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg.

She loved to teach and was an inspiration to children of all ages. Amy Jo was an advocate of the Think Big Program, which is a program developed for Pediatric Cancer Patients.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family and her dog "Lily." She could always be found at many different sporting events with her daughter, Abby, and husband, Chris. She loved to travel, take family vacations and spend quality time with her many cherished friends. She loved to be with people and always made them laugh.

She is survived by her mother and father, Peggy and Gene Brokus; her husband, Chris, and daughter, Abby; a brother, David Brokus; brother-in-law, Joey Hager; sister-in-law, Brenda Umbenhauer; mother-in-law, Maryann Sotonak; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Nellie Shinskie; paternal grandparents, Vince and Jean Brokus; her father-in-law Joseph Hager; and her stepfather-in-law, Joseph Sotonak.

HAGER - Amy Jo Hager, 47, of 254 E. Center St., Elysburg. A viewing will be held in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Amy Jo's memory to MCA Think BIG, c/o MCAE, 630 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851.