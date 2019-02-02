NORRISTOWN - Anna Lynn, 94, of Norristown, and formerly of Centralia and Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Norristown.

She was born in Centralia, Aug. 4, 1924, a daughter of the late Stephen and May (Plawynak) Shemonski.

Anna attended Centralia schools. She was a retired seamstress having been employed in area garment factories.

On April 19, 1962, in SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Clifton Heights, she married John J. "Jim" Lynn, Jr. who preceded her in death, Oct. 23, 2011.

She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Centralia, and the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. Anna's life purpose was to take care of many people. She also was greatly devoted to the Assumption BVM Church.

Surviving are her son, Kenneth Lynn and his wife, Nancy, of Collegeville; three grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin and Elizabeth Lynn; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were four brothers, Metro, John, Harry and Michael Shemonski.

LYNN - Anna Lynn, 94 of Norristown and formerly of Centralia and Mount Carmel. Divine Liturgy will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Centralia with the Rev. Daniel Troyan officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Interment will be private in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Assumption BVM Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III Supervisor is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.