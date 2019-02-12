Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette M. Zalinski.

COAL TOWNSHIP - Annette M. Zalinski, 56, of 2050 Trevorton Road and formerly of 856 W. Willow St., passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Shamokin on Aug. 25, 1962, a daughter of the late Harold and Loretta A. (Dziadosz) Zalinski.

She was a graduate of the Shamokin Area High School Class of 1980.

Annette was employed at SunCom Industries in Northumberland.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

She loved to attend summer camp, dancing, reading books and playing bingo with her mother. While living at Keystone Assisted Living, she was involved in numerous social activities and enjoyed every one of them.

She was a very social person, loved to be with people and always made them laugh.

She is survived by her brother, Bill Zalinski and his wife, Geralynn, of Coal Township; nephews, William, Jonathan and Shawn Zalinski and his wife, Joelle; great-niece, Cameran Zalinski; and numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Justine Zalinski.

ZALINSKI - Annette M. Zalinski, 56, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with the Catholic wake service at 7:30 p.m. Viewing will continue from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township.