Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Coroniti.

COAL TOWNSHIP - Anthony Coroniti, 90, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mt. View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Shamokin, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Cussary) Coroniti.

Tony was employed at the former Clark's Poultry in Paxinos and was also a construction worker.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Tony enjoyed watching college football. He will now have a different vantage point in watching Notre Dame football.

Survivors include a son, Michael Coroniti, of Shamokin; four sisters, Elizabeth Reck, of Stafford, Virginia, Constance Karpinski, of Coal Township, Rose Fairweather, of Shamokin, and Josephine Brennan, of Mt. Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Garancosky and Catherine Buzzie.

###

CORONITI - Anthony Coroniti, 90, of Coal Township and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.