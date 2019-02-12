Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene F. Reidinger.

BEAVER SPRINGS - Arlene F. Reidinger, 88, of Route 235, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Ohesson Manor, Lewistown.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1930, in Beaver Springs, a daughter of the late George and Julia (Erb) Romig.

On Feb. 23, 1951, she married Richard F. "Dick" Reidinger, who survives.

Arlene attended school in Beaver Springs.

She was employed throughout her life at Beaver Adams and West Snyder schools as a cook and later at Avtex Fibers, Lewistown.

Arlene was a member of Wayside Bible Church, Middleburg.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, knitting and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Debra Reidinger; one granddaughter, Jennifer Runkle and her husband, Shane; two great-granddaughters, Hailey and Emily; two sisters, Kathleen Mitchell and Cheryl Romig; and three brothers, Weldon, Vernon and Dennis Romig.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman and Wallace Romig.

REIDINGER - Arlene F. Reidinger, 88, of Route 235, Beaver Springs. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Reich officiating. Burial will be in Troxelville Union Cemetery at a later date.