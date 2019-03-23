Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Veronica (Siko) Foulds.

FARMVILLE, Va. - Bernadette Veronica (Siko) Foulds, 66, of Farmville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Lynchburg Hospital in Virginia.

"Bernie" was born May 5, 1952, to Joseph and Mary (Lopuck) Siko, Marion Heights.

She graduated in 1970 from Mount Carmel High School. Upon graduation, she worked at the state capital in Harrisburg as a page and later transferred to the Department of Public Assistance, where she retired after 25 years.

Bernie married Charles W. Foulds Jr., Feb 5, 1972. Together they had two children. Their son, Charles "Chuck" III, and their daughter, Marissa, who preceded her in death Feb. 20, 2018.

Bernie had a soft heart for any puppy or kitty that found their way to her home. She had a heart of gold and through all the tough times had a smile and a fun-loving, sunny personality.

She was a member of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Bernie is leaving behind her loving husband of 47 years; her son, Chuck; and her sister-in-law, Lucille Siko. She will also be missed by her in-laws, who loved her as a sister, John (Rose) Foulds, Barbara Bower, Linda (Eddie) Barrett and Ruth (Dave) Peck; several nieces and nephews; and a great-nephew and niece who lovingly called her "Baba Bernie." Bernie will always hold a special place in all our hearts.

In addition to her parents and daughter, Bernie was preceded in death by her sister, Marian Bruno; and brothers, Raymond, Jerome and his wife, Rosemary, and Ronald and his wife, Nancy; and her in-law, Marlin Bower.

FOULDS - Bernadette Veronica (Siko) Foulds, 66, of Farmville, Virginia. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Bernie's name can be made to your local ASPCA.