SHAMOKIN - Brian Keith Fournier, 56, of 243 S. Vine St. and formerly of Marlow, New Hampshire, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born on Aug. 29, 1962 in Winchendon, Mass., he was a son of the late Robert and Marion (Woodard) Fournier.

He resided jn the Shamokin area for the past 6 years and had lived in Marlow, New Hampshire prior to living in Shamokin.

Brian was a graduate of Winchendon High School in Massachusetts and also attended trade school there for welding.

He was employed at Great Dane as a welder.

Brian enjoyed shooting pool and darts and hanging with his best friend Joe. He loved his music and could always be found listening to a great selection of classic rock. But his greatest love of all was spending time with his many grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Jovel-Martinez and her husband Angel, of Shamokin; and his son, Benjamin Gray, also of Shamokin; a sister, Sheila Thompson, of New York; and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his long time companion Patricia Gray in 2005.

FOURNIER - Brian Keith Fournier, 56, of 243 S. Vine St., Shamokin, Pa. and formerly of Marlow, NH. There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Leonard J Lucas Jr, Supervisor, Leonard J Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd.,120 S. Market St., Shamokin is assisting the family with the arrangements.