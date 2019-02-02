MOUNT CARMEL - Carl John Thurner, 86, of Mount Carmel, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at his son's home in Altoona, Wisconsin.

Carl was born to the late Elmer and Veronica (Rakocy) Thurner, April 8, 1932, in Mount Carmel. He was the oldest of five children and is survived by his sisters, Mary Coringrato, of Allentown, and Stephanie Curlett and her husband, Paul, of Flourtown; and brothers, Robert, of Mount Carmel, and Paul and his wife, Klara, of Perkiomenville.

Carl grew up in Mount Carmel and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1950. A talented football player, he was considered "one of the best guards in the coal region" during his senior year, and received a football scholarship to attend Fordham University in New York. He graduated from Fordham in 1954, with a Bachelor of Science degree in social sciences.

After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, he worked as a teacher and also continued his education, earning a master's degree in psychology. While teaching in the Washington, D.C. area, he met Janet Huberty, who was from Minnesota and also worked as a teacher in Washington, D.C. They married July 29, 1961, and moved to LeSueur, Minnesota, where they raised their five children.

Carl worked in Minnesota as an instructor/counselor at Mankato State University, as an assistant principal and school psychologist at LeSueur High School and as superintendent of the Sioux Valley-Round Lake School District.

Carl's final employment was with the Department of Defense, working as a drug and alcohol counselor for the U.S. Army in Giessen, Germany and in Huntsville, Alabama. He and Janet loved their time in Germany, and were able to travel throughout that country and Europe with their children, who all took trips there to spend time with their parents.

After his wife's death in 1998, Carl divided his time between Minnesota and Mount Carmel. In 2007, he married Dorothy Klinger, of Kulpmont and they spent the past 11 years together at their home in Mount Carmel.

He will be remembered for his love of dining out, the pleasure he found in travel, whether it be a road trip across country or an hour's drive through the mountains around Mount Carmel, and for his desire to be engaged in conversation with those around him.

Carl will be deeply missed by his wife, Dorothy, of Mount Carmel; son, Charles and his wife, Becky, of Altoona, Wisconsin; a daughter, Stephanie Freitag and her husband Rodd, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; a daughter, Rachel Grondahl and her husband, Mike, of Eden Prarie, Minnesota; and a daughter Lucinda Laporte and her husband, Mike, of Altoona, Wisconsin; 22 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

His Pennsylvania family included Dorothy's children, Glenn Barwicki and his wife, Anne, of Kulpmont, Rita Buggy and her husband, John, of Kulpmont, Mary McSurdy and her husband, Robert, of Kulpmont, and Dorothy Dadurka and her husband, Dwayne, of Ashland; nine step grandchildren; and eight step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his first wife, Janet and parents, Elmer and Veronica Thurner, Carl was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Henry Coringrato.