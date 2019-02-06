Obituary Guest Book View Sign

COAL TOWNSHIP - Cecilia L. (Gekoskie) Kress, 93, of 1134 W. Willow St., passed away, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.



She was born July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Francis and Lottie (Nawrocki) Gekoskie.



She was a graduate of St. Stephens Parochial School and Shamokin High School.



On on April 14,1948 in St. Stephens Church, Coal Township, Cecilia was married to Frank Kress, who preceded her in death, July 14, 2009.



Cecilia was employed in area factories for many years. She was certified in power sewing and textile fabrication having received her certification from the Department of Education Pennsylvania State University. She was also a perennial winner at the the Bloomsburg Fair for her needlework and sewing.



She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Louise Gekoskie, of Shamokin; a niece, Cheryl Garrison and her husband, Todd, of Manalapan, New Jersey; and a nephew, Andrew Gekoskie and his wife, Katrina, of Port St. Lucy, Florida, and their children Nicholas, Noah, Gabriel and Mary Elizabeth.



###



KRESS - Cecilia L. (Gekoskie) Kress, 93, of 1134 W. Willow St., Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Burial will be in the Mother of Consolation Cemetery, Mount Carmel. COAL TOWNSHIP - Cecilia L. (Gekoskie) Kress, 93, of 1134 W. Willow St., passed away, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.She was born July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Francis and Lottie (Nawrocki) Gekoskie.She was a graduate of St. Stephens Parochial School and Shamokin High School.On on April 14,1948 in St. Stephens Church, Coal Township, Cecilia was married to Frank Kress, who preceded her in death, July 14, 2009.Cecilia was employed in area factories for many years. She was certified in power sewing and textile fabrication having received her certification from the Department of Education Pennsylvania State University. She was also a perennial winner at the the Bloomsburg Fair for her needlework and sewing.She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Louise Gekoskie, of Shamokin; a niece, Cheryl Garrison and her husband, Todd, of Manalapan, New Jersey; and a nephew, Andrew Gekoskie and his wife, Katrina, of Port St. Lucy, Florida, and their children Nicholas, Noah, Gabriel and Mary Elizabeth.###KRESS - Cecilia L. (Gekoskie) Kress, 93, of 1134 W. Willow St., Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Burial will be in the Mother of Consolation Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Funeral Home Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home

120 S. Market St.

Shamokin , PA 17872

(570) 644-0417 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News Item on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News Item Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close