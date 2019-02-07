Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Charles D. Thomas.

NEWARK, Del. - Dr. Charles D. Thomas, 87, of Newark, Delaware, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

He was born April 11, 1931, in Mount Carmel, the son of Milton and Anna (Frymoyer) Thomas. He was called "Buck(y)" while growing up.

Charles graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1949, Gettysburg College in 1953 and Jefferson Medical College in 1957.

He held a medical internship at Altoona Hospital in Pennsylvania from 1957-58.

Charles was drafted into the United States Air Force Medical Corps (flight surgeon) as a captain and was stationed in Amarillo, Texas.

After military service, Charles moved to Delaware and completed his residency at the former Delaware Hospital from 1961-63.

From 1963-95, Charles had his own private practice in Newark, specializing in pediatrics. After retiring from private practice, Charles worked part-time in medical clinics.

During his career, Charles was a member of the Medical Society of Delaware and New Castle County, New Castle County Pediatric Society, Nur Temple (Wilmington), Delaware Consistory, Cedar Lodge No. 378 F&AM Masonic Lodge of Mount Carmel. His favorite lifelong membership was with the MuHollw Rod & Gun Club (Clinton County, Pennsylvania) where to many he was known as "Doc."

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, working on cars, home improvement projects and traveling with wife and friends whom called him "Chuck."

He is survived by his wife, Marie C. Thomas; his children, Karen Thomas, Charles D. Thomas Jr. (Ann Marie), Lo Ann Thomas, Felecia McAllister (Carl); his step-children, John De Vechio (Allison), Francis De Vechio, Donna Riesenberger (Mike) and Mary Beth Pala (Michael); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his sister, Ethel Ann Reichley (John).

THOMAS - Dr. Charles D. Thomas, 87, of Newark, Delaware. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, with a funeral service to follow at 11. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Philips Lutheran Church at the above address. To send condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com, or call 302-999-8277.