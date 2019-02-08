Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte A. Reed.

KULPMONT - Charlotte A. Reed, 80, of Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Pensacola, Florida, a daughter of the late Carlos and Grace (Lewis) Hoomes.

Charlotte was married on July 25, 1957, in Pensacola, to John D. "Gopher" Reed Sr., who preceded her in death April 6, 2010.

She formerly was employed as a nurse's aide at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, and was also a homemaker.

Charlotte lived most of her life in Trevorton. She was of the Protestant faith, and formerly a volunteer EMT.

She is survived by a daughter, Fawn Long and her husband, Bob, of Trevorton; three sons, John "Jack" Reed Jr., of Trevorton, Dan "Boone" Reed, of Trevorton, and Ed Reed, of Trevorton; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, James "Jim" Reed, of Milton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Byrne; a daughter-in-law, Donna Reed; a grandson, Aaron Lenig; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Reed and Carol Sadowski.

REED - Charlotte A. Reed, 80, of Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St. Trevorton. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to help defray funeral expenses to Fawn Long, 1220 Susquehanna St., Trevorton, PA 17881.