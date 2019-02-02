COAL TOWNSHIP - Dorothy M. Doncheski, 86, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 26 Thomas St., passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 23, 1932, a daughter of the late John J. and Irene (Kulbacki) Wagner.

She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin and Coal Township area and a graduate of the Coal Township High School Class of 1949.

On Nov. 15, 1952, in St. Stanislaus church, Shamokin, she married Michael C. Doncheski who preceded her in death, May 22, 2000.

In her early years, she was employed in the local garment factories and later, when she was a homemaker caring for her family, she also worked for Follmer Florist and Harris Florist.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and did volunteer work for many local organizations, including Meals on Wheels. Dorothy could always be found working bingo for St. Stanislaus Church. She served for a time as Judge of Elections for Northumberland County.

Dorothy enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing word search puzzles. Traveling was also her passion and she was always ready for a road trip with her family, no matter where it was. She enjoyed taking bus trips to anywhere and especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her children, Mark J. Doncheski and his companion, Mary E. Hermann, of Danville, Lee Doncheski and his wife, Michelle, of Elysburg, Michael A. Doncheski and his wife, Carolyn, of Greencastle and Amy Mariano and her companion, Tim Smith, of Bloomsburg; two grandchildren, Jonathan Donchecki and Michael Paul Doncheski; a sister-in-law, Mary Wagner and her companion, Mike Duran; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Wagner and Jack, in infancy.

DONCHESKI - Dorothy M. Doncheski, 86, of 2050 Trevorton Rd. and formerly of 26 Thomas St., Coal Township. Viewing will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin with burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dorothy's memory to , , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or on-line at heart.org.