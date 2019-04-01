Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" Quick.

ASHLAND - Dorothy "Dot" Quick, 70, of Beaver Dam Road, Ashland, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Ashland June 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Irene (Guinther) Leonard.

She graduated from North Schuylkill High School with the Class of 1967, was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland; Order of the Eastern Star, Ashland Chapter; and the Ashland V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Wilmer Quick, two daughters, Beth, wife of Joseph Cataldo, and Angie, wife of Nelson Berger, both of Ashland; two sisters, Helen, wife of Earl Heiber, of Ashland, and Marguerite Felegi, of Quakertown; four grandchildren, Erin and Rachael Cataldo and Nathan and Nelson Berger; and nieces and nephews.

A sister, Eleanor Rollenhagen, preceded her in death in 2010.

QUICK - Dorothy "Dot" Quick, 70, of Beaver Dam Road, Ashland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, North Ninth Street, Ashland 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.