ENGLEWOOD, Ohio - Edwin E. Boshinski, 92, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Edwin was a World War II veteran, having proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a graduate of Duke University with a Bachelor of Science in physics and mathematics, and a post graduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Beta Kappa fraternities.

Edwin retired from the Hobart Corp., with more than 36 years of service as vice president of engineering and design. He was granted 15 U.S. patents.

Edwin was a founding member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the American Legion and V.F.W.

He enjoyed genealogy and World War II history.

Edwin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rita M. (Mackel) Boshinski; his children, Thomas (Anne) Boshinski, of Georgia, Dr. William (Debra) Boshinski, of Pennsylvania, Marylou (Joseph) Braun, of Washington Township, Ohio, and E. James (Danusia) Boshinski, of Clayton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Joseph (Amber) Boshinski, Christine (Esteban) Restrepo, Dr. Petr Boshinski, Katherine Sparks and Andrew Boshinski; three great-grandchildren, Clair Restrepo, Juliette Sparks and Sophia Restrepo; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin J. and Bertha (Kulbacki) Boshinski; and a sister, Joan Hill.

BOSHINSKI - Edwin E. Boshinski, 92, of Englewood, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Road, Englewood, Ohio, with the Rev. Tim Knepper, C.PP.S., as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to the National Park Service World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.