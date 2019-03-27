Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen M. Bartol.

MOUNT CARMEL - Eileen M. Bartol, 80, of 136 S. Hickory S., Mount Carmel, formerly of Shady Acres, Kulpmont, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born May 2, 1938, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late John Edward and Mary Magdaline (Paczkowski) Zwalinski. Eileen was raised by her stepfather, the late Paul Horaschak, due to the fact that her father died when she was 5 years old.

Eileen went to school at Mount Carmel High School with the Class of 1956. She was a stay-at-home housewife and had previously been employed at the Mount Carmel General Cigar Factory and Mountain View Manor as an aide and also worked in the laundry department until her retirement.

In Elkton, Maryland, on July 28, 1956, Eileen married Robert S. Bartol, who preceded her in death April 1, 2015.

Eileen enjoyed shopping, gambling, traveling and watching "The Price is Right." She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.

Eileen is survived by her two daughters, Elaine Langton and her husband, Charles, of Mount Carmel, and Brenda Taylor and her husband, Robert, of Mount Carmel; a grandson, Michael Zosh and his wife, Jennifer, of Warrenton, Virginia; a great-grandchild, Samantha Zosh, of Warrenton, Virginia; a granddaughter, Kimberly Zosh and wife, Megan Bennett, of Allentown; two stepgrandsons, Robert Taylor, of Mount Carmel, and Jarrod Taylor, of Scranton; two stepbrothers, Robert and Allen Horaschak; and several nieces and nephews.

###

BARTOL - Eileen M. Bartol, 80, of 136 S. Hickory St., Mount Carmel. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to attend a graveside burial for both Eileen and her late husband, Robert, at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the , 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg 17110. C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.