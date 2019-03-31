Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anna "Betty" (Price) Butkie.

COAL TOWNSHIP - Elizabeth Anna "Betty" (Price) Butkie, 94, of 1350 Hemlock St., Coal Township, peacefully made her final journey to her eternal home at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Hospital, Coal Township.

Named after her grandmothers, Betty was born in Shamokin Oct. 6, 1924. She was the oldest of six children of Richard M. and Jennie (Popelish) Price.

Educated in Shamokin public schools, she was a 1942 graduate of Shamokin High School.

Betty was married Feb. 2, 1950, to Joseph E. Butkie, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin, by the the Rev. Stephen Hotra. The couple had been married 55 years when Joseph died Dec. 29, 2005.

Other than living from 1950-51, in New York City, she was a life-long resident of the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

Betty was a former member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and a member of Mother Cabrini Parish, in Shamokin.

Betty was employed as a secretary for the Black Diamond Garage and Metropolitan Insurance Co. until 1950. After raising her family, she worked as a staff member at Shamokin Area School District, retiring in 1993.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, summer church picnics in the coal region, gardening, feeding and watching the chickadees and cardinals and the company of her cocker spaniels, Apples and Flair. Elizabeth was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing ethnic Ukrainian and Polish dishes for her family. She was also a charter member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Lithuanian Club.

Survivors include her son and caregiver, Stephen Butkie, of Coal Township; three sisters, Jennie Mae Bogdan, of Leesport, Mary Lou Hoffa, of Shamokin, and Helen Rutkowski, of Nicolaus, California; a cousin, Gloris Shimkus, of Huntington Valley; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a son, Joseph; an infant brother; a brother, Richard Price IV.; a sister-in-law, Grace Tierney; and grandparents, Richard H. and Anna (Haupt) Price and George and Elizabeth (Bacho) Popelish.

She was loved as a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and friend, and will be greatly missed.

A special thanks to Dr. Chakrabarty and staff, and the staff of Family Medical (especially Nicole, Lenny, Jen, Linda and Cindy) for their care and compassion.

BUTKIE - Elizabeth Anna "Betty" (Price) Butkie, 94, of 1350 Hemlock St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, a the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Jerzy Auguscik OFM officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.