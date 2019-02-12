Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric V. Edwards.

BLOOMSBURG - Eric V. Edwards, 46, of 47 Ellis Tumer Road, Apt. 6, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Oct. 8, 1972, in Shamokin, a son of Rita (Huebner) Edwards and the late Stanley J. Edwards.

He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, class of 1990.

While living in Virginia, he worked for various companies in a managerial position and continued to do so here in Pennsylvania. Eric had a special interest in computer graphic design, pool, guitar playing and writing music.

Eric proudly served in the U. S. Navy.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Wargo and her husband, Vincent, of Montoursville; two brothers, Michael Edwards and his wife, Chiara, of Virginia, and Ryan Wargo, of Williamsport; his fiancee, Amanda Miller, of Bloomsburg; an aunt, Sandra Shebby, of Stroudsburg; and many loving family members and dear friends.

There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.