COAL TOWNSHIP - Esther M. Klacik, a former resident of Trevorton Road, entered eternal peace on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

She was born in Danville RD 5 to the late Arthur and Anna (Valorz) Flessatti.

Esther was a graduate of Danville High School and a 1956 graduate from the school of nursing as a licensed practical nurse. Her professional career spanned decades of outstanding, dedicated, compassionate nursing care to all the patients she served.

Her employment included the Danville State Hospital as a psychiatric nurse for nine years, Mansion Nursing Home as a nursing supervisor for 19 years and private duty geriatric nursing services.

She was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin, as well as a former member of the Pennsylvania Nurses Association, the Practical Nurses Club of Northumberland County, Sunbury Hospital Auxiliary and Northumberland County Sheriff's Association.

Esther is survived by Thomas Klacik, her husband of 60 years; a sister, Jean Koty, of Trevorton Road; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise (Klacik) and Dennis Klinger, of Dornsife; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kimberly Klacik, of Maryland; a daughter-in-law, Carol James, of Danville; grandchildren, Merissa (Klinger) and Patrick Rosenella, Jessica (Klacik) and Dwayne Jones, Tommy Klacik, Jackie (James) and Rob Pasqua, Justin James, and John, Joseph, Ava and Olivia Klacik; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Brianna Rosenella, Maria and Vincent Pasqua, Dylan and Dwayne Jones Jr.

She was preceded in death by a son, Edward James; two sisters, Hilda Flessatti and Anne Gamble; and two brothers, Paul and Lewis Flessatti.

KLACIK - Esther M. Klacik, of Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A private service will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, Shamokin, at the convenience of the family with a private burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com. The family would welcome and appreciate memorial contributions in Esther's name be made to Manna for the Many Food Bank, 117 N. Eighth St., Shamokin 17872. Esther had a giving and generous heart for those faced with hunger. Additionally, her very dear friends, the Carmelite Nuns, 190 Maria Hall Drive, Danville 17821. The sisters prayed endlessly for Esther and her family, helping them all to endure the many heart wrenching end-of-life years she so greatly suffered. This Valentine's Day, we entrust her dear heart to God's loving care where it will finally rest in heavenly peace.