RANSHAW - Florence Anne Marut, 97, of 212 Webster St., passed away in her residence on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

She was born in Coal Township on Jan. 12, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Gutowski) Grabowicz.

She was a graduate of the Coal Township High School Class of 1939.

Florence was married Sept. 23, 1944, in St. Anthony Church, Ranshaw, to Edward M. Marut, who preceded her in death Feb. 1, 1999.

Florence was employed at Shroyers Dress Factory as a sewer. She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church, Ranshaw, now Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and the Brady Friendship Club. She loved her weekend getaways and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing, and loved her Philadelphia Phillies. She was a big fan of Phillies player Chase Utley.

Florence was the last of her immediate family.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Marut, at home, Ralph Marut and his wife, Corrine, of Harrisburg, Michele Kornaski, of McSherrystown, and Valerie Spear and her husband, Michael, of Reading; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with another on the way, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sister Mary Violette and Sister Mary Irene; and three brothers, John, Albert and Thomas Grabowicz.

###

MARUT - Florence Anne Marut, 97, of 212 Webster St., Ranshaw. There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.