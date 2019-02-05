MECHANICSBURG - Francesco "Frank" Joseph Alba, 93, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at West Shore Hospital.

He was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Pittsburgh,a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Shemeka) Alba.

Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having served in the China-Burma-India Theater.

He worked for Fred J. Alexander Construction in Mt. Carmel and went on to work for the Commonwealth for many years until his retirement. He was very proud of the many stone construction projects that he oversaw during his career, especially the wall at Penn State University, many of the original Howard Johnson buildings along the Turnpike, and the Delaware Water Gap Bridge.

He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was a longtime member of the Lions Club and the American Legion posts in Mt. Carmel and Mechanicsburg.

A proud Italian, he loved cooking, baking and sharing his great recipes and techniques with family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling, listening to all kinds of music and dancing.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie J. (Alexander) Alba; daughter, Jolene Cocciardi, and husband, Joseph; son, Fred Alba, and wife, Kathy; daughter, Janet Reese; and daughter, Margaret Madden, and husband, George; grandchildren, Daniel, Steven and Meryem, Joey and Anton, Jeffrey and Jillian, Jennifer and Jarryd, Gregory and Cara, Stephanie, Alexandra, Lauren, Lizz and Patrick; a great-granddaughter, Sawyer; as well as his sister, Georgine Batykefer, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his five sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 1 Peter Drive, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation immediately preceding the Mass from 9 to 11 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date in St. Peter Cemetery, Mt. Carmel.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the , 1019 Mumma Ave., Wormleysburg, PA 17043 or to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.