Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Funeral Notice.

Funeral Notice

ALBA - Francesco "Frank" Joseph Alba, 93, of Mechanicsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 1 Peter Drive, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation immediately preceding the Mass from 9 to 11 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date in St. Peter Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Memorial contributions may be made to either the , 1019 Mumma Ave., Wormleysburg 17043 or to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg 17110. To sign the online guest book, go to www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.

BOSHINSKI - Edwin E. Boshinski, 92, of Englewood, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Road, Englewood, Ohio, with the Rev. Tim Knepper as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to the National Park Service World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

CAPOZELLO - Bette Lee Hogarth Capozello, 85, of Elysburg. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society, 301A Boone Road, Bloomsburg 17815, or to Elysburg Fire and Rescue, 1 E. Mill St., Elysburg 17824. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D., Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.

CORONITI - Anthony Coroniti, 90, of Coal Township and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.

LINDENMUTH - William J. Lindenmuth, 84, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. The Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass in the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.