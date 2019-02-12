SHAMOKIN - Gregory C. Scoviak, 54, of 44 S. Pearl St., passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in his residence.

Greg was born in Shamokin on Oct. 28, 1964, a son of the late John J. and Mildred L. (Jodzio) Scoviak. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.

Greg was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, Class of 1982, and attended nursing school to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA). He was employed as a CNA.

Greg was an active member of Mother Cabrini Church. He could often be found volunteering at various church events, but especially at bingo.

He also enjoyed his time as a volunteer firefighter.

He is survived by an uncle; three nieces; as well as several cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis and John R. Scoviak.

###

SCOVIAK - Gregory C. Scoviak, 54, of 44 S. Pearl St., Shamokin. A memorial visitation will be held in Mother Cabrini Church from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.