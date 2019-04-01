Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Laukaitis Jr..

ELYSBURG - John F. Laukaitis Jr., 91, of Elysburg passed away at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.

He was born in Mount Carmel May 6, 1927, a son of the late John F. and Stephanie (Matulewicz) Laukaitis.

Jack was a graduate of Chester High School, Chester, and, in 1950, he received his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Drexel University, Philadelphia. He was a licensed professional engineer.

He served proudly in the U.S. Navy as an Electronics Technician - Third Class during World War II.

On Sept. 5, 1953, in St. Paul's Chapel, Atlas, he married Rita Greco, who preceded him in death.

Jack was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, the Knights of Columbus, the board of directors of the Northumberland County Airport Authority, a supporter of the St. Pauline Foundation and member of Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society.

Jack is survived by his son, Capt. Stephen J. Laukaitis (U.S. Navy, retired) and his wife, Paula, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Vita DeBellis, of Lancaster; four granddaughters, Laura Temple and her husband, J.P., of Richmond, Virginia, Grace Laukaitis, of Arlington, Virginia, Kristen Laukaitis, of Richmond, Virginia, and Adjani DeBellis, of Lancaster; as well as many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to Rita, he was preceded in death by his son, John F. Laukaitis III; two brothers, Dr. Ronald Laukaitis and Robert Laukaitis; and a sister, Mary Ann Grammar.

Jack was a true gentleman who lived a life grounded by integrity, honor and humility. Second to his faith and his family, he most valued education, a strong work ethic and service to country. He will be missed.

LAUKAITIS - John F. Laukaitis Jr., 91, Elysburg. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 599 W. Center St., Elysburg, with Rev. Al Sceski as celebrant. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass. Burial will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's name to Folds of Honor - a non-profit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Please visit www.foldsofhonor.org/donate for electronic donations or mailing instructions. C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor, is in care of arrangements. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.