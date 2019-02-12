Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Daniel Cone.

MOUNT CARMEL - Joseph Daniel Cone, 69, of 532 W. Saylor St., passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born July 6, 1949, in Newport News, Virginia, a son of the late Dr. Luther Hose and Pamela VanWaeland Cone.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School and a member of the Shamokin Presbyterian Church.

He served with the U.S. Air Force.

Joseph is survived by three brothers, John Cone and his wife, Mary, of Connecticut, Fredrick Cone and his wife, Cynthia, of Florida, and Michael Cone and his wife, Robin, of Texas; four nephews, John Cone II and his wife, Karen, of Connecticut, Daniel Cone, of New Jersey, Lorin Cone and his wife, Giselle, of Florida, and Christopher Cone, of Florida; two nieces, Amy Hamilton, of Erie, and Cortney Copfer, of Erie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Daniel Cone's wife, Robin Cone.

CONE - Joseph Daniel Cone, 69, of 532 W. Saylor St., Mount Carmel. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Zachary Hopple officiating. Burial will be held in Saint Peter's Cemetery, Paxinos. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.