MOUNT CARMEL - Joseph G. Antico, 94, formerly of 633 E. Seventh St., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

He was born in Mount Carmel, April 17, 1924, a son of the late Donato and Carrie (Rossi) Antico.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School with the Class of 1941.

Joseph was a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel and was the original owner/proprietor of Hollywood Pizza on Oak Street, which he opened in 1961. He was a proud Oak Street businessman for 26 years.

He was first married to the late Jeanette Primerano who preceded him in death. He later married the late Rose Bird who also preceded him in death.

He was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the VFW, Sons of Italy, American Legion and a life member of the American Hose Co. He served as a Mount Carmel Councilman for 25 years and was an avid Mount Carmel sports fan.

He served with the U.S. Army from April 29, 1943 until he was honorably discharged on Dec. 30, 1945. He served in Rhineland, Central Europe and received the Eastern American Theatre Service Medal with three bronze stars, the Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal.

He is survived by a son, Joseph R. Antico and his wife, Kathryn, of Elysburg; two grandchildren, Danielle M. Nevel and her husband, Brian, of Mifflinville and Lauren M. Springman and her husband, John, of Houston, Texas; two step-grandchildren, Nick Slater and his wife, Emily, of Chandler, Arizona and Ryan Slater and his wife, Katy, of Camp Hill; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Madelyn and Morgan; four step great grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, Leah and Caleb; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and two wives, he was preceded in death by a brother, John P. Antico.

ANTICO - Joseph G. Antico, 94, of 633 East Seventh St. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel with the Rev. Ryan Fischer, officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 27 North Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, Supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, PA, 17851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.