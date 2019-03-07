Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Bach.

KULPMONT - Kathleen Bach, 50, of 549 Chestnut St., passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Shamokin April 4, 1968, a daughter of the late John and Antoinette (Scicchitano) Bach.

Kathleen graduated from Bloomsburg University, earning her bachelor's degree in education on April 5, 1991.

Kathleen worked for the Harrisburg City School District as a special education teacher for 17 years. She also worked as a caseworker for mental health for Northumberland County.

Kathleen was a member of Holy Angels Church.

Kathleen dedicated her career to students and adults, individuals with disabilities. She was a fun-loving person with a heart of gold. Kathleen enjoyed spending her time with family and friends.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Bella Bach; two sisters, Mary Teresa Komara and her husband, Pat, and Michelle Calabrese and her husband, David; three nieces, Nicole Komara, Mary Frances Komara and Saleena Calabrese; a nephew, John Calabrese; a special cousin who resided with Kathleen, Jared Maciejewski; and her aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

BACH - Kathleen Bach, 50, of 549 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Church, 855 Scott St, Kulpmont 17834, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, in order to set up a trust fund for her daughter, Bella Bach. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.