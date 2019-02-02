Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth M. "Ken" Lebo.

SHAMOKIN - Kenneth M. "Ken" Lebo, 70, of Shamokin and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Sunbury, a son of the late Herbert M. and Gladys I. (Byerly) Lebo.

Ken was a 1965 graduate of Trevorton High School and a graduate of RETS Electronics School in Upper Darby.

Ken served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Vietnam War.

He was an electronics teacher at Northumberland County Career and Technology Center, formerly Northumberland County Vocational Technical School.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Ken was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Mount Carmel chapter and of the Trevorton Fire Co.

Ken enjoyed spending time at the cabin along Penns Creek, hunting and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by three brothers, Dave Lebo and his wife, Donna, of Trevorton, Richard Lebo and his wife, Marsha, of Delaware, and Edward Lebo, of Trevorton; two sisters, Bonnie Straub and her husband, Daniel, of Sunbury, and Darla DeSantis and her husband, John, of Winfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Lebo.

LEBO - Kenneth M. "Ken" Lebo, 70, of Shamokin. Family and friends are invited to a visitation with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken's memory Trevorton Fire Company, 626 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, PA 17881.