ASHLAND - Leo W. Fertig Jr., 82, of Centre Street, passed away Tuesday, March 12, at the Broad Mountain Manor Nursing Center, Frackville.

He was born in Lavelle, March 4, 1937, a son of the late Leo W. and Mary Joyce Fertig Sr.

He was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1957. Leo served in the U.S. Army as an armed security guard in Germany during the Korean conflict, attaining the rank of private first class with Company B of the 9th Ordinance Battalion.

Following his time in the military, he was employed for 40 years for the Standard Press Steel Co. in Jenkintown and Fort Washington as an order estimator.

He was a member of the American Legion, Frackville, Good Fellowship Club, Ashland, Mowry Rod and Gun Club, Mountain Valley Senior Golf Club and a former member of the Lavelle Fire Co.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie Shoup Fertig; daughters, Mary Lynn, wife of Douglas Theisen, of Vienna, Virginia, and Ann Marie, wife of Joseph Groody, of Ashland; sons, Leon Fertig, of Ashland, and Mark Fertig and his wife, Heather, of Warminster; brothers, Kenneth (Wade) Fertig and his wife, Sally, of Warminster, Robert Fertig and his wife, Linda, of Pitman, and Allen Fertig and his wife, Ann, of Lavelle; sister, Burdell Smith, of Mowry; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Gene R. Fertig, passing in April 1993, and a brother-in-law, Asher Smith.

FERTIG - Leo W. Fertig Jr., 82, of Centre Street, Ashland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be Rev. Dana Heckman Beil, pastor of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland. Internment with military honors will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. A visitation will be held starting at 9 a.m. until service. Memorials may be made to the Schuylkill Community Area Foundation, 216 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, to be used for the Willow Park of Ashland. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.