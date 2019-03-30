Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mary Bradley.

ELYSBURG - Margaret Mary Bradley, 84, of Elysburg, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Thomas F. and Anna (Melody) Landy.

Margaret Mary was a 1952 graduate of St. Edward's High School in Shamokin, where she was class valedictorian. She then graduated from Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1955, where she earned her RN.

On Nov. 26, 1955, she married the love of her life, Albert J. "Mickey" Bradley Jr., and enjoyed 32 years of marriage with him until he prematurely passed away in December 1987. Their union produced two sons, Tom and Dave, who meant the world to her.

Margaret Mary began her career as a registered nurse in the office of Dr. Robert Vastine in Shamokin, where she worked until Dr. Vastine's retirement. She then worked at the Ressler Center in Shamokin and from there went on to a 20-year career with the Pennsylvania State Department of Health, where she worked in both its Shamokin and Danville offices. Margaret Mary loved the colleagues she worked with over the years, including Dr. Bob, Jean, Kay and Joanie at Dr. Bob's office, Drs. Singzon, Lamparter and Wagner at the Ressler Center, and Judy, Celeste, Arlene and Suzann at the State Health Center.

Margaret Mary, also known affectionately as "Boo" to her family and friends, was very active in her life both before and after her retirement. She loved camping at J&D Campground, which she and Mickey started doing before his passing, and which she continued to do for many years after. She always looked forward to April, when the campground opened for the season, and dreaded October, when it would close.

She also enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, where she and Mickey would camp in various state parks around Pennsylvania, and her trips in the motorhome with her son, Dave, and his wife, Joanne, to Notre Dame to see her beloved Fighting Irish. She also looked forward every year to her winter trips to Kissimmee, Florida, with her sister, Anne, brother-in-law, Dean, and her beloved Westie, Molly, who went with her wherever she went. No trip could be planned without including Molly.

Margaret Mary also enjoyed family trips to Bethany Beach, Delaware. She also took Aquacise classes at Danville Area Community Center for many years, conducted a monthly blood pressure screening at Tom's pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe in Shamokin, and served as a volunteer "copy mom" at Queen of Peace School in Shamokin, where she was also able to see her grandchildren.

Margaret Mary's grandchildren, Breanna, Timothy and Tamara were the lights of her life. With Breanna, she shared a love of music and singing and she loved hearing Breanna sing at church and various other school functions. She also loved following Timothy's and Tamara's exploits on the athletic field and on the stage.

She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Elysburg, where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Good Samaritan ministry. She was also formerly a long-time member of St. Edward's Church in Shamokin. She was also a member of various nursing associations during her long nursing career. Margaret Mary also served as the secretary of the Homeowners Association of the Deerfield Development in Elysburg, where she lived since 2000. She loved her Deerfield neighbors.

She is survived by her children, Tom and his wife, Lisa, of Elysburg, and Dave and his wife, Joanne, of New Cumberland; three grandchildren, Breanna Echelmeier and her husband, Dave, of Boiling Springs, Timothy Bradley and his wife, Elizabeth, of Williamsport, and Tamara Snyder and her husband, Bryan, of Elysburg; four great-grandchildren, Eily and Mac Echelmeier, Noah Snyder and Liam Bradley, who was just born March 6; her sister Anne, of Danville, and her brother, Bob, and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen, of Sayre; and numerous nieces and nephews, including her niece, Mary Anne, who was like the daughter she never had.

Margaret Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Anna Landy; her husband of 32 years, Albert "Mickey"; and by her beloved Westie, Molly.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the caregivers who took such wonderful care of our mom in her last years, including Joyce, Kathy, Julie, Violette, Sandee, Barbara, Yvette, Sharon, Rose and Natalie. They were all so loving and compassionate and we will be forever grateful to them for all they did for our mom.