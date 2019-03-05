Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Bogus-Apichell.

There's a precise moment in the early mornings when the temperature reaches its coldest point and a ribbon of pastel pink clouds kiss the tops of the evergreens.

It is at that specific time when the cold Elysburg mornings coaxed our blue-eyed Polish Mom to rise and head to work.

She was the first one up every morning having her coffee, toast and jelly and the last one home. She was up and out the door by 6:30 a.m.; home by 4:30 p.m..

Born on March 1, 1925, in Coal Township to a large Catholic family, Marie Bogus-Apichell (nicknamed Binka) shared a large house on Spruce Street with six brothers and five sisters. A mining accident claimed the life of her father at a fairly early age and her mother passed away a few years later. These circumstances forced Marie to quit Coal Township High to take on household responsibilities and look after her younger brothers and sisters.

She subsequently married in her twenties and gave birth to four children. Raising the family in Elysburg, her children attended local Catholic schools. Employed as a seamstress at the Arrow Shirt factory, she provided for her family through enormous sacrifices to make mortgage payments on the Elysburg house, to keep food on the table and to give her children the opportunity to attend college.

Her culinary specialties included pigeons, pierogies, spaghetti and meatballs, and her three-layered, pudding-filled chocolate-frosted poppy seed cake that was absolutely out of this world. We couldn't wait for that birthday cake.

As a frugal bargain hunter and die-hard shopper, she would never pay full price for anything or walk away from a bargain. Upon gleefully purchasing her treasures, she would stuff care packages containing items such as Tastykakes, Pizzelles, socks, sweaters, gloves, underwear, blouses and T-shirts, attached with a note saying, "Don't worry, I got a good buy on all these things; 75% off. Enjoy! Love, Mom." We looked forward to these precious shipments, which continued to arrive even throughout our adult lives.

In our teens, she would drag us to all the well-known local Shamokin clothing shops: Lockett's, The Style Shop, and J.C. Penney's. Once a year she drove us all the way to Harrisburg to shop in the large department stores such as Pomeroy's and Bowman's. Then she discovered Bon-Ton and Boscov's in nearby Selinsgrove. In her late eighties and early nineties (still going strong), the bunny energizer would be spotted by local friends and acquaintances leaning on her cart while pushing it briskly through the aisles of the Dollar Tree and the old R&L discount store.

Marie was an avid reader of the Shamokin News-Item. On a daily basis, after coming home from work or church, she would sit in her favorite upholstered chair and read the entire paper. Anytime the neighbors wanted to know about a specific person or the latest news, they would just ask Marie. She knew the comings and goings on in all of Elysburg, Shamokin and Coal Township. She was disappointed every time inclement weather prevented the paper from being delivered.

She had a soft heart for the Elysburg farmers and especially the Amish who grew tomatoes, sweet corn, bell peppers, cucumbers and peaches. After shopping all day long on a Saturday or Sunday, she would stop at the farmers' produce stands and say, "Wow, look at these nice tomatoes, or let's get a dozen ears of corn, they look really sweet."

Marie appreciated everything anyone would do for her. She paid hired handymen, contractors and mowers on the spot, making sure they left with a few pierogies or pigeons to show her sincere appreciation. As the best mother anyone could ever want, our Mom would take the shirt off her back to help others. With a heart of gold, all her Elysburg neighbors loved her. She taught us the value of honest work and the importance of saving money.

At the age of 92, on January 27, 2018, Marie passed away of old age-her tires were well-worn and she was ready to see her maker. She lived a long, simple, quiet and comfortable life in her little white house, breathing her final breath in her sleep.

Elysburg and her neighbors will never be the same without Marie. She truly was a beautiful person and loving mother. Even while confined to her wheelchair, she made efforts to socialize with her neighbors over a bowl of vanilla ice cream or a few brewskies or a backyard barbeque. For her friends that remain in the area, may this obituary ignite fond memories of Marie, who is smiling down upon us, hoping that we respect each other, take a moment to say hello, and mind our manners.

We are proud to have Marie as our mother who made us better and stronger human beings. We will never forget her loving ways. She truly was a best friend.