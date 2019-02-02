COAL TOWNSHIP - Marion A. Herb, 92, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Shamokin, March 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Roy E. and Mabel (Bitting) Kehler.

Marion was employed as a waitress as well as a clerk for Ames Department Store.

On July 21, 1946, in First United Methodist Church (formerly United Brethren Church), Shamokin, she married the late Jay Herb, who preceded her in death Nov. 6, 2009.

Marion was a 1944 graduate of Shamokin High School and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Shamokin.

Survivors include two sons, Harold Herb Jr. and his wife, Kelly, of Idaho, and Tom Herb and his significant other, Maryanne Fidler, of Shamokin; two daughters, Bonnie Weikel, of New Bethlehem, and Lori Kriner and her husband, Jeff, of Williamsport; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy, three brothers and a sister.

###

HERB - Marion A. Herb, 92, of Mountain View a Nursing & Rehab Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin with the Rev. Zachary Hopple, officiating. Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday also at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 102 E. Sunbury St., Shamokin, PA 17872. To send condolences to the family go to www.farrowfh.com.