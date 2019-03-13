Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin T. "Brill" Barletta.

ATLAS - Martin T. "Brill" Barletta, 93, 339 W. Saylor St., Atlas, passed away Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Born in Atlas on Nov. 28, 1925, he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Fabrizio) Barletta.

Martin attended Mount Carmel High School.

Martin was an owner and operator of Brill Barletta Service, where he was a mechanic.

He loved to hunt, fish and spend time at his cabin in Wellsboro. He was fond of his niece, Alice, who cared for him in his last year.

Martin was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, a lifelong member of Atlas Fire Co., the Elks in Mount Carmel and many other organizations.

He is survived by his two sisters, Peggy Yancheski, of Kulpmont, and Shirley and her husband, Nicholas Gard, of Kulpmont; sister-in-law, Bernice Barletta, of Bethlehem; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Rose Kuznicki and Lucy Giordano; two brothers, Michael Barletta and Carmen Barletta; three brothers-in-law, Alfred Kuznicki, Leo Yancheski and Charles Giordano; one sister-in-law, Betty Barletta; and a niece, Patricia Parker.

BARLETTA - Martin T. Barletta, 93, 339 W. Saylor St. A funeral Mass will be held on at 11 a.m. Monday, in Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, 172 All Saints Road, Elysburg. Viewing will be held at 9 to 10:45 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. in C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Pauline Visintainer Religious Foundation, 1150 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, PA 17834. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.