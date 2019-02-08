Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Hogan.

MOUNT CARMEL - Mary C. Hogan, 71, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 12, 1947, in Mount Kisco, New York, a daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Maroney) Cunningham.

Mary was a college professor and worked for Luzerne County Community College.

She is survived by her long-time companion, Elva Martinez.

HOGAN - Mary C. Hogan, 71, of Mount Carmel. Service and interment will be at All Saint's Cemetery, Wilmington, Delaware, at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Visit www.rothermelfh.com.