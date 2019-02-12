SHAMOKIN - Mary C. Kanaskie, 70, of 49 S. Rock St., Shamokin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at her residence, with her family by her side.

She was born May 31, 1948, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Austin and Leota "Odie" (Persing) Schuck.

Mary was a 1967 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School.

She had been employed at the former Shaw's Deli on Shamokin Street for 26 years until her retirement.

Mary enjoyed reading newspapers and magazines. She liked watching television, especially "The View," "Judge Judy," "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune." She also enjoyed having a few Genny Lights with her "Boobie," her beloved husband, Steve, of 39 years.

She also cherished spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, Steve, include two daughters, Tara (Martz) Schlenker and her husband, Pete, of Camp Hill, and Nicole (Kanaskie) Luta and her husband, James, of Shamokin; three grandsons, Garrett Wegrzynowicz, Ian Morris and Ethan Luta; two granddaughters, Zoe and Molly Schlenker; her mother-in-law, Eunice Kanaskie, of Coal Township; two sisters-in-law, Diane Wuycheck and Janet Kanaskie, both of Pittsburgh; and a brother-in-law, James Kanaskie, of Florida.

KANASKIE - Mary C. Kanaskie, 70, of 49 S. Rock St., Shamokin. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with Chaplain Chris Dunlap presiding. Interment will follow in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.