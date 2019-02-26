COAL TOWNSHIP - Michael A. Alderson, 30, of 847 W. Walnut St., passed away in his home Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Born in Shamokin on Aug. 14, 1988, he was a son of Ralph O. Alderson III and Mary Beth Carnuccio. He graduated from Shamokin Area Jr. Sr. High School in 2006 and went on to McCann School of Business and Technology to Study Criminal Justice. He worked as a laborer in the construction industry.

Along with his Father, Ralph O. Alderson III and his wife Lisa M., and his Mother, Mary Beth Carnuccio, of San Francisco, Michael is survived by a brother, Logan J. Alderson, of Coal Township; a paternal grandfather, Ralph Alderson Jr., and his wife Ann, of Coal Township; maternal grandparents, Michael and Ruth Johns, of Rockefeller Township; a step grandmother, Judy M. Gratti, of Coal Township; a step grandmother, Carol Carnuccio, of Williamsport; three uncles, Mark Carnuccio, of Shamokin, Dave Alderson and his wife Jen, of Strasburg, and George Gratti and his wife Gina, of NH; three aunts, Mallory Carnuccio, of Durango, CO, Andrea Carnuccio, of Shamokin, and Lori Hile and her husband Jim, of Coal Township; and many cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Marilyn M. Alderson; paternal great grandparents, Donald V. Startzel and his wife Ruth; and maternal grandfather, Martz Carnuccio.