WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP - Mildred E. Laczkoskie, 94, of West Cameron, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 7, 2019, at her residence after a short illness.

She was born May 10, 1924, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Alfano) Roma.

On Nov. 17, 1943, in the former St. Edward's Church, Shamokin, she married Charles Anthony Laczkoskie. Her husband preceded her in death March 23, 1973.

Mildred lived in Newtown, Connecticut, for more than 30 years before returning to the area.

She had been employed at the Grand Union Grocery Store in Newtown, in the meat department as a store clerk.

Mildred was a faithful member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Mount Carmel.

She enjoyed volunteering at her church, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Dennis G. Laczkoskie, of Sunbury; a daughter-in-law, Mary Laczkoskie, of York; seven grandchildren, Maria Laczkoskie, Theresa Grimaldi, Lucilia Griffey, Joseph Laczkoskie, Christa Laczkoskie, Marianna Laczkoskie and Tatianna Laczkoskie; six great-grandchildren, all of the York area; a sister, Clara Angelo, of Shamokin; a brother, Rocco Roma, of Shamokin; and her terrier, Shaggy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles R. Laczkoskie, Oct. 26, 2018; two sisters, Mary "Mamie" Roma and Emily Laczkoski; and three brothers, Frank, Carmen and Augustine Roma.

LACZKOSKIE - Mildred E. Laczkoskie, 94, of West Cameron. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be from 9 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.