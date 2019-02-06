Obituary Guest Book View Sign





CAMP HILL - Miriam M. (Meredith) Weikel, 100, of Country Meadows of West Shore, and formerly of Camp Hill, New Cumberland and Mount Carmel, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at her home.Born in Mount Carmel on March 22, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Isaac and Edna ( Smith ) Meredith.Miriam was a 1936 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.She retired as an employee of the former Bell of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg and was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, New Cumberland; the Bell Telephone Pioneers; International 1918 Club; and volunteer at the former Seidle Memorial Hospital, Mechanicsburg.Miriam was the widow of the late Claude Weikel and was also preceded in death by six brothers, William, John, Robert, Harry, Glenn and Raymond; and four sisters, May Obenhausen, Dorothy Smith, Jean Wesner and Margaret Bolich.Survivors include a daughter, Judith M. Byra and her husband Randy F., of Camp Hill; a granddaughter, Tracy Davison and her husband Mike, of Milton, Del.; a sister, Betty Poleshock, of Harrisburg; and many fine nieces and nephews.WEIKEL - Miriam M. (Meredith) Weikel, 100, of Country Meadows of West Shore, and formerly of Camp Hill, New Cumberland and Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at Parthemore Funeral and Cremation Services, New Cumberland with Chaplain William Chamberlain officiating. Private burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Lower Paxton Twp. Visitation will be held one half hour prior to the services in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Home Health & Residential Hospice (formerly Celtic Hospice), www.residentialhealthcaregroup.com , 900 Century Dr., #201, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or Trinity United Methodist Church, https://trinityumnc.com , 415 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070.

