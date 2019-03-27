Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. Boylan.

MOUNT CARMEL - Nancy A. Boylan, 86, of 351 S. Willow St., Mount Carmel, and formerly of Strong, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born Oct. 26, 1932, and raised in Strong, a daughter of the late George and Adele (Stanker) McCabe.

She was a 1950 graduate of the former Mount Carmel Township High School.

On June 11, 1951, she married James J. "Duly" Boylan, who preceded her in death Oct. 1, 2007.

Nancy was employed as a secretary for the Mount Carmel Area School District and also for Northumberland County before her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the Strong Fire Co. Auxiliary.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors at the Willow Court Apartments.

Nancy leaves behind her son, James Boylan, and his wife, Helene, of Shady Acres; a granddaughter, Erin Kathleen Lokhandwala, and her husband, Dr. Parvez Lokhandwala, of Lutherville, Maryland; a great-grandson, Flynn Lokhandwala; a brother, John R. McCabe, of Kulpmont; a sister, Lois Kemper, of Kulpmont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

BOYLAN - Nancy A. Boylan, 86, of 351 S. Willow St., Mt. Carmel, and formerly of Strong. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Mt. Carmel, with her nephew, the Rev. John Kemper, as main celebrant and the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki as concelebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10:15 a.m. at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mt. Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mt. Carmel Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 372, Mt. Carmel 17851. Please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.