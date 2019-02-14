MIDDLEBURG - Nancy M. Bowman, 82, of Middleburg, went to be with her Lord and savior Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born July 17, 1936, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Motter) Rubendall.

On Feb. 20, 1954, she married the Rev. John R. "Jack" Bowman, who survives. Her passing breaks a marital union of 65 years.

She attended Coal Township School.

Nancy's passions in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed collecting cookbooks, listening to music, birdwatching and watching the snow fall.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, John R. and Anita Bowman Sr., of Middleburg, Daniel T. and Patricia Bowman, of Mifflinburg, and Mark S. and Cindy Bowman, of Mifflinburg; a daughter, Mary Kay Carter, of Easley, South Carolina; two brothers, James Rubendall, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, and Robert Rubendall, of Coal Township; a sister, Doris Wallish, of Bensalem; seven grandchildren and their spouses, John R. and Seraphina Bowman, James A. Bowman, Shannon R. Bowman, Erin D. and Jason Sauers, Taylor L. and Jason Fenton, Trevor J. Bowman, and Melissa L. Cooper; four grandchildren, Alexander Sewell, Saffire Barber, Logan Sauers and Cassady Bowman.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Rubendall; a sister, Jean Newbury; and a granddaughter-in-law, Jana.

###

BOWMAN - Nancy M. Bowman, 82, of Middleburg. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m., with the Rev. James Plank officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Road Cemetery, Penns Creek. Contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to the Missions Fund of Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg 17842. Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St. Middleburg.