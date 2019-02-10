Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned J. "Jess" Kerstetter.

COAL TOWNSHIP - Ned J. "Jess" Kerstetter, 80, of Coal Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services, Sunbury.

Ned was born in Coal Township, Nov. 21, 1938, a son of the late Mary (Arbogast) and Jesse Kerstetter.

Ned attended Coal Township High School and later obtained his G.E.D.

He was married Sept. 3, 1960, to Barbara (Wilson) Kerstetter, who preceded him in death Jan. 22, 2012.

Jess was employed at Maue Weaving, F & S Brewery, and with his wife, owned and operated Ned's Inn. He retired as a sergeant at Northumberland County Prison in Sunbury.

He was a lifetime member of the Maine Fire Co., Coal Township, where he served as a first lieutenant for many years.

Ned was an avid sports fan of the Oakland A's and Oakland Raiders. He played on local softball teams and enjoyed cooking, baking and word puzzles.

He is survived by a son, Troy Kerstetter and his wife, Carol, of Rebuck; three granddaughters, Tiffany Luberecki and her husband, J.R., of Paxinos, Amy Moran and her husband, Jason, of Plymouth, New Hampshire, and Kelli Miller and her husband, Justin, of Enola; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Kerstetter, of Coal Township; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ned was preceded in death by three sisters, Emma Dudeck, Faye Suchanich and Pearl "Sis" Rook; and two brothers, Earl "Mike" Kerstetter and Roy Kerstetter.

KERSTETTER - Ned J. "Jess" Kerstetter, 80, of Coal Township. A visitation with viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. There will not be a service at this time. In keeping with Ned's wishes, he will be cremated. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ned's memory be made to the Maine Fire Co., c/o Treasurer Mike Timco, 1101 W. Independence St., Coal Township 17866.